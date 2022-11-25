There’s One Vice-Presidential Candidate That Scares Me – Toolz

The body language of one vice-presidential candidate scares me – Toolz

Media personality, Toolz has shared her fears about one of the Vice Presidential candidates contesting for the 2023 presidency.

Toolz in her tweet revealed that one of the Vice Presidential candidates scares her, as “his body language says I can’t wait to deal with these people.”

She tweeted;

There’s one vice-presidential candidate that scares me. His body language says ‘I can’t wait to deal with these people’

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/theres-one-vice-presidential-candidate-that-scares-me-toolz.html

