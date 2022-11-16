These American Used Vehicles Are For Sale At Bargain Prices

Tundra 2011

American Used

AC perfectly fine

Windscreen has a minor dent

Central lock has to be fixed too

Every other thing is fine

Milage 429k

Location: Satellite Town, Ojo Lagos

Asking Price – 7m

Call or Whatsapp 09122222966 for videos

Toyota RAV4 2013

American Used

Mileage : 70K

Like New

No dents at all

Location: 31, Urubi street. Beside Iyare Motors, Benin

Asking Price – 8.5m

Call or Whatsapp 09122222966 for more details

Information is made available to buyers only. Both cars belong to the number above.

Sponsored Post

