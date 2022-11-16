These American Used Vehicles Are For Sale At Bargain Prices

Tundra 2011
American Used
AC perfectly fine
Windscreen has a minor dent
Central lock has to be fixed too
Every other thing is fine
Milage 429k
Location: Satellite Town, Ojo Lagos
Asking Price – 7m
Call or Whatsapp 09122222966 for videos

Toyota RAV4 2013
American Used
Mileage : 70K
Like New
No dents at all
Location: 31, Urubi street. Beside Iyare Motors, Benin
Asking Price – 8.5m
Call or Whatsapp 09122222966 for more details

Information is made available to buyers only. Both cars belong to the number above.

