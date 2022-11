A Nigerian mum has got Nigerians on social media laughing after her son shared a screenshot of their conversation when he shared a photo of his new hairstyle with her.

Her son had recently made his hair and sent a photo of the hairdo to his mom. In a typical ‘Nigerian mum style,’

she immediately denied him saying ”This is not my son”. See the screenshot below..

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/11/this-is-not-my-son-nigerian-mum-responds-after-her-son-proudly-showed-her-his-new-hairstyle.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related