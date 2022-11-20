‘This Is Why I Regret Marrying My Wife’

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I am fully regretting marrying my wife. She is always right and doesn’t take corrections.
She doesn’t have sex drive. Prefer sleeping alone that she doesn’t want someone body to touch her.
She is not serious in anything that can generate money.
I have made a lifetime mistake. Sometimes I feel like committing suicide to get free from regretting. I am seeing myself going down slowly.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: