‘This Is Why I Regret Marrying My Wife’

I am fully regretting marrying my wife. She is always right and doesn’t take corrections.

She doesn’t have sex drive. Prefer sleeping alone that she doesn’t want someone body to touch her.

She is not serious in anything that can generate money.

I have made a lifetime mistake. Sometimes I feel like committing suicide to get free from regretting. I am seeing myself going down slowly.

