This PM News Headline About Davido’s Son’s Death Is Mind-Boggling (Pictured)

It was a painful exit, talking about the death of Ifeanyi Adeleke. My condolences to his parents and family members, but this headline by PM NEWS is something else. I believe it will appear offensive to the faithfuls of the two major religious group. What do you think?

Ifeanyi Adeleke: How God disappointed Davido

On 20 October, when Davido and his wife, Chioma marked the third birthday of Ifeanyi Adeleke, their son, Davido made a simple request to God.

In a prayer he shared on Instagram, he asked God to allow the boy grow greater than he is.

“I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. You will grow to be greater than Me , Happy birthday, son @davidifeanyiadeleke !”, the singer wrote.

But just 10 days after, God had a different idea. He took the boy away by drowning, causing anguish for the inconsolable parents, friends and relations.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/11/01/ifeanyi-adeleke-how-god-disappointed-davido/%3famp=1

