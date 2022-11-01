Throwback Photo Of People Boarding BRT In Lagos In The 1980s

This is a photo of Lagos Municipal Transport, an equivalent of Today’s BRT.

This picture proofs that there were BRT buses long before TInubu and Fashola.

It also further dimishes the notion that Tinubu built Lagos.

