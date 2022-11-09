Throwback Photos Of Obi Donating Trucks To Anambra Fire Service During His Tenure

For whatever it’s worth, this is Peter Obi handing over dozens of fire trucks and garbage trucks to different service departments in Anambra state during his tenure as the governor. He did this many times and those from Anambra state will attest to this. He also organized trainings for them. May the proponents of vile political campaigns NEVER succeed in fooling us into voting in the same characters that will add to our burden in this country.

To Jah be the glory…

LINK:

https://m.facebook.com/scannewsnigeria/posts/2617397764988724?locale=ms_MY&_rdr

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related