Awwwwwwww!!! Success is beautiful. This was when DAVIDO went back to his high school, British International School [BIS], Lekki, to visit the teachers that taught him most of what he knows today. Look at how proud the teachers were. This made me really smile hard.

Happy 30th Birthday to a Champion.

WATCH

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2y0l2ton0Vc

