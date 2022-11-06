Tinubu And Shettima To Hold A Town Hall Meeting With Farmers In Niger State Tommorrow

Just In: Neither Asiwaju Tinubu or Kashim Shettima will be available for the Ongoing AriseTV debate, because they are making plans to hold a very important and critical economical town Hall meeting with farmers and the agro communities in Niger state tommorrow.

FLASH: Our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, will tomorrow, hold a Town Hall meeting with farmers and the agro commodity groups in Niger state, which is notable for being a breadbasket of Nigeria.

– Bashir Ahmed.

https://twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/1589329930332274689?t=rJ0vp8M_5oMmfC2Ls8_0Yg&s=19

