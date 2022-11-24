Tinubu Arrives Ebonyi, Commissions APC Governorship Campaign Office

Tinubu arrives Ebonyi State, Commissions Ebonyi APC Governorship campaign office named Divine Mandate in Ebonyi State. He was accompanied by Governor Dave Umahi and Ebonyi APC Governorship Candidate, Francis Nwifuru.

