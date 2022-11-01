Tinubu Consoles Davido Over Son’s Death

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his wife Senator Oluremi Tinubu have condoled with Davido and Chioma over the death of their son Ifeanyi.

Tinubu, in a condolence message on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, asked that God grants Davido and Chioma the fortitude and strength to deal with this painful tragedy.

The Nation reports that Ifeanyi drowned in the family’s swimming pool on Monday night while his parents were on a trip to Ibadan for a family function.

Read Also: Celebrities mourn Davido’s son Ifeanyi

The Lagos Police Command, while confirming the death of Ifeanyi, revealed that all members of Davido’s domestic staff are in their custody.

Tinubu’s tweet reads: “Oluremi and I send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to David, Chioma, and the entire Adeleke family over the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the Lord grant them the fortitude and strength to deal with this painful tragedy.”



https://thenationonlineng.net/tinubu-consoles-davido-over-sons-death/

https://twitter.com/officialABAT/status/1587427520474931200?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

