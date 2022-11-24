Tinubu Dresses In Isiagu For APC Presidential Campaign Rally In Ebonyi

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I am not a fan of Tinubu, but this Igbo dress looks goo on Tinubu. I am beginning to wonder, Tinubu might even be an Igbo Man. . Tinubu a.k.a Mazi Chinedu.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: