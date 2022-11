I may not like the fact that Bola Tinubu is a KNOWN DRUG LORD, however, it is not true that he did not attend Chicago State University. I physically went to Chicago. He attended and graduated. Tinubu was actually quite intelligent and studious, according to them.

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1593952364188286977

