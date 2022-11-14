President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chairman of great party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, ahead of the formal presidential campaign flag-off later in the week.
Source: https://twitter.com/bashirahmaad/status/1591897824522047488?s=46&t=BgDl6KfHayX-nWG0pu8kEA
Tinubu Meets Buhari In Abuja Ahead Of Official Campaign Flagoff On Tuesday
