Tinubu Meets Buhari In Abuja Ahead Of Official Campaign Flagoff On Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chairman of great party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, ahead of the formal presidential campaign flag-off later in the week.

Source: https://twitter.com/bashirahmaad/status/1591897824522047488?s=46&t=BgDl6KfHayX-nWG0pu8kEA

