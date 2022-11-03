Tinubu Not Relying On Atiku’s Crisis With Wike To Win Presidential Election – APC

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday said it is not relying on the crisis in the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to win the 2023 presidential election.

Festus Keyamo (SAN) the Minister of Labour and Employment and Chief Spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT said aside Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his allies, other governors in the PDP are not on the side of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.

According to him, he strongly believes that the aggrieved PDP stakeholders will support the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC flagbearer as none of the other presidential candidates can match him in terms of sagacity.

He said “We don’t need to name names, but it is obvious to all discerning minds that not all the Governors in the PDP are with Atiku Abubakar, but even those outside the G-5”.

“And the next port of call naturally should be support for the APC because not a single candidate comes close to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in terms of sagacity”.

“However, we are not relying on the weaknesses of the PDP in planning for our elections; we are depending on our own strength so that even if there is a last-minute rapprochement in the PDP, we shall still be ahead of them”.

https://independent.ng/2023-tinubus-victory-not-hinged-on-atikus-crisis-with-pdp-governors-keyamo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related