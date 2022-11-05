Tinubu, Peter Obi Split Anti Atiku Camp

• Rivers gov, Makinde, Fayose, Arapaja, favour ex-Lagos Gov Tinubu

• ‘Some PDP governors, other party members like Ortom, Ugwuanyi, Ikpeazu, Bode George, Mimiko rooting for Obi

Hopes of resolution of the crisis rocking the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seem to have evaporated into the thin air as indications have emerged to suggest that aggrieved members have resolved to support other presidential candidates apart from Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who is the flag bearer of the party. As at the time of filing this report the ranks of the five governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and scores of other aggrieved chieftains of the party is said to have been broken into two.

While one of the two sharply divided camps have resolved to throw their weight behind the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the other side is said to be favourably disposed to the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

A PDP source who spoke on condition of anonymity with our correspondent during the week confirmed the development, saying the camps of Tinubu and Obi have been mounting serious pressure on members of the party (PDP) who are angry with the party. “From the way things are now, I don’t think there appears to be any solution to the problems within our party (PDP). Many of these aggrieved governors and chieftains of the party are now more disposed to working for opposition parties.

“I can tell you for free that the camp of the aggrieved PDP members has been under undue pressure from foot soldiers of Tinubu and Peter Obi for support and they (APC and LP) emissaries seem to be making headway,” the source who pleaded not to named said. When pressed further by our correspondent, the sources named the governors elected on the platform of the party and the parties they might eventually work for at the poll.

According to him, Governors Wike is said to be leading the pack of those rooting for Tinubu and other chieftains of the party with him include, his counterpart in Oyo, Seyi Makinde, a former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose.

The source also listed by the source is the current Deputy National Chairman of the party (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja but added that the disposition of vice chairman of the party for South-South, Chief Dan Obih was still unknown. “From the findings conducted by our party, I know that Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu and Samuel Ortom may eventually back Peter Obi for the Presidency,” the source said. He listed immediate past Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, a former Deputy National Chairman (South), Chief Olabode George as allegedly supporting Obi.

When contacted for comments on the development, one of the campaign spokesmen of the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Mr. Daniel Bwala could not confirm or debunk the news saying he was out of the country. “I cannot confirm this news now because as I am speaking to you, I am in London but give me some time to reach our people in Nigeria and I promise to call you back when I find out the true situation of things,” he said. An influential member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council iwho also pleaded anonymity in a telephone chat with our correspondent confirmed the development, saying, “It is obvious that some PDP governors and members are working for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. “I don’t want to name them and it is not within my purview to do that but if you look closely you should be able to see.”

