The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will today return to Delta State for a meeting with former militants in the region.

Recall that Tinubu was in Delta on Saturday for a campaign rally at the Warri Township Stadium.

In a post on its official website, the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign said that the presidential candidate would storm Oporoza, the ancestral headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta state.

The APC flagbearer is scheduled to pay homage to the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba.

After the homage, Tinubu’s train will proceed to the home of High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, for a private discussion.

The meeting Friday is part of Tinubu’s strategic dialogue with major actors in Nigeria, in all fields.

Recall that Tompolo led the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND).

The ex-militant leader is a Global Ambassador of the Ijaw Nation and Chief Priest of the Egbesu deity.

Tompolo’s company recently got a N48 billion oil pipeline surveillance contract from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.



https://www.herald.ng/tinubu-returns-to-delta-to-meet-tompolo-other-ex-militants/

