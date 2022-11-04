Tinubu ‘Sacks’ Senator Binani As Campaign Coordinator For Adamawa After She Resigned

Senator Binani had earlier tendered her resignation letter. But Tinubu, to save face, ‘fired’ her.

https://www.nairaland.com/7415882/adamawa-sen-aishatu-binani-steps/

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sacked Senator Aisha Ahmed Dahiru, popularly called Binani as the presidential council’s campaign coordinator for Adamawa state.

https://saharareporters.com/2022/11/04/apc-crisis-deepens-presidential-candidate-tinubu-sacks-senator-binani-campaign

