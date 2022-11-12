Tinubu U.S Drug Case: Festus Keyamo Deceived Nigerians – Dino Melaye

Festus Keyamo deceived Nigerians yesterday on Channels Tv that his Principal’s name is not on the charge and is not a defendant. See this. SDM



https://twitter.com/_dinomelaye/status/1590726940637691906?t=KiPjjPNyL4nyHwcDSjNG9w&s=19

This is name of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential flag bearer for 2023 boldly written in the drug charges paper as defendant by the United States government.

Could this be the reason president Buhari completely hands off the 2023 presidential election by telling Nigerians to vote whoever they like in whichever party?

If Tinubu have shame as an old man, he would step down from the presidential race immediately and travel to the united states and clear is already damned name..

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related