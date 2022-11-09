Tinubu: We Are Not Faceless, Abuja Pastors Reply CAN

The President of Nigeria Coalition of Pastors for Good Leaders, Apostle Babatunde Oguntimehin, on Monday, presented proof of ordination and registers of members to dismiss the claim of Christians Association of Nigeria that they were faceless clerics.

The action was coming barely 24 hours after a delegation of Abuja-based pastors and bishops endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at a town hall meeting with some party chieftains of Tinubu support group, City Boy Movement.

But CAN disowned the clerics hours after the endorsement, saying it is standing on its earlier stance of “No to same-faith ticket”.

Luminous Jannamike, Special Assistant on Media to the CAN President, Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, stated that in as much as the body cannot prevent individuals and self-acclaimed ministers from voting certain candidates, they cannot be seen joining issues with religious blocs not affiliated with CAN.

https://punchng.com/tinubu-were-not-faceless-abuja-pastors-reply-can/

