Tinubu Will Not Get 25% In Borno And Most Of The Fulani States – Babachir Lawal

Tinubu is relying on people that are unreliable. He will not get 25 percent in all the Hausa-Fulani states. Now that he has sidelined the Christians, he will lose Adamawa, Benue, etc. He can’t even count on the Yoruba votes. – Babachir Lawal, ex-SGF

https://twitter.com/channelstv/status/1595848298069626880?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

