Tinubu’s Campaign: VIPs Went To Plateau With 30 Private, Chartered Jets

Over 20 governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress and several other party chieftains arrived at the Jos airport on Tuesday with over 30 private and chartered jets to witness the presidential campaign inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Alhaji Kashim Shettima.

Data obtained from aviation authorities showed that the Yakubu Gowon Airport recorded over 95 aircraft arrivals and departures of private and commercial planes which conveyed the APC bigwigs, top government officials, and other Very Important Personalities in and out of the Plateau State capital.

While about 17 private jets and helicopters arrived at the airport for the august political gathering, over 15 regional jets and turboprops also touched down in the aerodrome.

According to the airport and airspace data obtained by The PUNCH, some of the luxury private jets which touched down at the airport are: Canadian-made Bombardier Challenger 601 operated by Air First Hospitality with an American registration number N320MK, Hawker Siddeley HS 125 operated by Trobell with registration number 5N-ALG, and Learjet 45 operated by Max Air with registration number 5N-BLW.

Others are Challenger 601 operated by West Link with registration number 5N-PDA, United Aviation’s HS125 with registration number 5N-AMM, Gyro Air’s HS125 with registration number 5N-AUB, and Global Aviation’s HS125 with registration number 5NBNM.

The list also includes Triaxell’s Gulfstream IV with registration number 5N-PZE, Nest Oil’s Gulfstream IV with registration number 5N-BYO, and Mounthill Aviation’s Learjet 45 with registration number 5N-BZS, IZY Air’s Challenger 601 with registration number 5N-1ZY, Dornier Aviation’s Beechcraft B190 with registration number 5N-BYW, and Dornier Aviation D328 with registration 5N-BYN

Some of the regional jets that landed in Jos also include Max Air Embraer E135 with registration 5N-BXK, Air Peace Embraer E145, Jet Support Embraer E135, and Aero Tak’s E135 with registration number 5NLRK.

https://punchng.com/tinubu-campaign-vips-hit-plateau-with-30-private-chartered-jets/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related