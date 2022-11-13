Tinubu’s Drug Allegations: I Don’t Know Anybody Called David Hundeyin – Keyamo

Minister of State, Labour and Employment and Director, Public Affairs and Spokespersons, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN) on Saturday said he will not respond to the invitation for a debate by investigative journalist, David Hundeyin as he is unknown to him.

Following Keyamo’s interview in which he stated that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was not a defendant in the drug trafficking case in the United States, Hundeyin had challenged him to a 7-minute open debate.

Hundeyin, who had earlier written an article on the issue titled , “Bola Ahmed Tinubu: From Drug Lord To Presidential Candidate”, in aa post on his official Twitter handle had asked Keyamo to appear in a debate with on any television station of his choice.

“Mr @fkeyamo I put it to you that you are a despicable liar and a miserably mediocre lawyer. You cannot lie like this in 2022. I will destroy you in less than 7 minutes if you agree to discuss this story with me on any TV station of your choice. This is an open challenge,” he tweeted.

When DAILY INDEPENDENT asked Keyamo if he will accept the challenge, he said he will not as he doesn’t know Hundeyin.

He also challenged all those who are not satisfied with his position on the issue to meet him in court.

” Who is he? I don’t know him (Hundeyin) . In our place, we have a saying that ‘small something dey shake’. When people like that talk, the best thing to do is to ignore them. Honestly, I don’t know him”

” I repeat, Asiwaju is not a defendant in the matter. When some of these people get to the Law School, they will understand what we are saying. If they are not satisfied with my position on the issue, they should let us meet in court instead of making noises and crying all about” Keyamo said.



https://independent.ng/tinubus-drug-trafficking-allegations-i-dont-know-david-hundeyin-keyamo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related