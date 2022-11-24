Tinubu’s Picture: The Apology That TVC News Will Never Make – Atiku’s Aide, Ibe

Previous Thread:

Yesterday, Donald Duke, the former governor of Cross River state claimed that his photograph was used in various documentaries to depict the childhood of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate.

The same picture is been used by TVC news in running a documentary, a station owned by the former Lagos State Governor.

https://www.nairaland.com/7446723/picture-used-young-tinubu-documentaries#118615206

The apology that TVC News will never make: We sincerely apologise for the use of frames 1 & 2 pictures, we actually meant to use pictures of frames 3 & 4. Hundeyin forced us to make this regrettable error.



https://twitter.com/omonlakiki/status/1595672010029498368?t=zCgY0zyi7sxpr1B6tEjYvA&s=19

Pablo Escobar is on the second slide.

