On behalf of my family and the entire people of Bauchi State, I join millions of Nigerians to celebrate our former VP and leader, the Presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP, H.E Atiku Abubakar, GCON, on the occasion of his birthday. I wish you continued good health, wisdom, victory and prosperity. ��

#AtikuOrganazing for Action.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related