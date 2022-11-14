Famous Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, reacts amidst the rumour of a traditional wedding between grieving singer, Davido Adeleke, and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland.

The traditional wedding report came days after the loss of their son allegedly to assure the professional chef of her place in the Adeleke family regardless of the loss.

Taking to Instagram, Toyin Abraham prayed and sanctified the family in her native Yoruba language with abundant joy and blessing.

Toyin Abraham reacts following Davido’s alleged traditional wedding to Chioma

“Omo Ola @davido ��Ayo e akun,inu e a dun.OLORUN awa pelu iwo ati chioma ��Ilo po lo na ilopo OLORUN ma fun yin ��,” she wrote.

In a loose translation, “Dearest Davido, Your joy will overflow, you shall be happy. May god be with you and Chioma. God will replenish both of you in multiple folds.”

