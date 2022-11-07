‘Traditional Wedding Photos Of My Big Bro And His Wife’

A heart that weeps deserves to experience it’s own joy…

So after years of courtship, my big bro finally got married to his beloved.. She is more like a mother to the family she is someone I can say is perfect (if possible)..

On the 29th Oct was the traditional wedding which held in Kwande local government area of Benue state.. After hours of performing traditional rites.. The event kicked of at exactly 4pm..

Bro I celebrate with u..

I pray the almighty will bless our new family… And reward ur efforts in all this years.

