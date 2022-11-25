Traffic Advisory: APC Presidential Campaign Rally Holds In Lagos Tomorrow

Jubril A. Gawat @Mr_JAGs

LASG RELEASES ALTERNATIVE ROUTES AS APC HOLDS PRESIDENTIAL, GUBERNATORIAL RALLIES SATURDAY

In a bid to ensure a hassle-free traffic flow, following planned All Progress Congress (APC) Presidential and Gubernatorial rallies scheduled to hold this Saturday, November 26th 2022,

TRAVEL ADVISORY

FROM IKORODU ROAD TO LAGOS ISLAND THROUGH FUNSHO WILLIAMS AVENUE:

(a) Take Ketu to Ojota Interchange to Alapere to Ogudu to Third Mainland Bridge and continue your journey

(b) Anthony interchange to Gbagada to Third Mainland Bridge and continue your journey

OR

(c) Fadeyi to Jibowu to Herbert Macaulay Way to Adekunle to Third Mainland Bridge to connect destination

OR

(d) Fadeyi to Jibowu to Herbert Macaulay Way to Alagomeji to Murtala Muhammed Way to Alagomeji to Iddo to Oyingbo to Carter Bridge (Idumota) and connect desired destination

FROM AGEGE MOTOR ROAD TO LAGOS ISLAND THROUGH FUNSHO WILLAIMS AVENUE:

(a) Moshalasi to Empire to Jibowu to Herbert Macaulay Way to Adekunle à Third Mainland Bridge to connect desired destination

OR

(b) Moshalasi to Empire to Jibowu to Herbert Macaulay Way to Alagomeji à Muritala Muhammed Way to Iddo to Oyingbo to Carter Bridge (Idumota) and connect desired destination

FROM IKORODU ROAD TO SURULERE:

(a) Use Ojuelegba (Service Lane) to Lawanson to Itire Road to Ogunlana Drive to Akerele Street to Shitta and continue with your journey

OR

(b) Stadium Bridge to Alaka to Bode Thomas Street and connect destination

OR

(c) Alaka to Iponri to Iponri Estate to Bode Thomas Street and continue with your journey

OR

(d) From Iponri to Costain to Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) to Eric Moore to Bode Thomas Street and connect desired destination

FROM LAGOS ISLAND/EKO BRIDGE TO IKORODU ROAD

Use Funsho Williams Avenue on main carriage way to Ojuelegba Bridge to Dorman -Long Bridge to Fadeyi and continue your journey

FROM LAGOS ISLAND/EKO BRIDGE/COSTAIN TO SURULERE:

(a) Use Costain àAbebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) à Eric MooreàBode Thomas Street and connect desired destination

OR

(b) Costain to Iponri Estate to Bode Thomas and continue your journey

OR

(c) Eko Bridge to Stadium Bridge to Barracks to Ojuelegba (Service Lane) to Lawanson-Itire Road and continue your journey

FROM SURULERE TO LAGOS ISLAND VIA STADIUM:

(a) Take Shitta to Adeniran Ogunsanya to Bode Thomas Streetà Iponri Estate to Costain and continue your journey

OR

(b) Take Shitta to Adeniran Ogunsanya to Bode Thomas Street to Eric Moore to Abebe Village (Nigerian Breweries) to Costain and continue your journey

FROM SURULERE TO IKORODU ROAD:

(a) Use Masha to Shitta Akerele to Ojuelegba (service lane) to Dorman-Long Bridge to Fadeyi and connect desired destination

OR

(b) Use Masha to Shitta to Akerele to Ojuelegba service lane) to Empire to Jibowu to Fadeyi and connect desired destination.

In the wake of the event, and to facilitate free flow of traffic, the following sections of the road will be temporarily closed and traffic diverted as stated below:

1. Service lane from Barracks leading to the Stadium, and traffic diverted to the main carriageway inwards Stadium Bridge to Iponri

2. Service lane leading to Stadium from Alaka, and traffic diverted to the main carriageway inwards Stadium Bridge to Ojuelegba

3. Shitta Bridge and service lane leading to Stadium after Shitta Roundabout, and traffic diverted to either Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, or Akerele Street

The Commissioner reiterated that there will be Zero tolerance to unlawful and haphazard parking of vehicles on both sides of the Stadium Bridge, urging all party dignitaries (VVIPs, VIPs), guests, stalwarts, party faithful and members to make use of the designated Car Park at the National Stadium to promote orderliness, safety and security of lives and property as well as free flow of traffic (human and vehicular traffic) in and around the venue.

Signed;

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde

Honourable Commissioner for Transportation

24th November 2022.



https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1596024955782672384

