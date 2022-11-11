Traffic Advisory: Lagos Women’s Run Holds November 12, 2022 (Tomorrow)

LASTMA @followlastma

Travel Advisory: Lagos Women Run Routes

The Annual Women Mini Marathon tagged “Lagos Women Run” comes up on Saturday, 12th November, 2022, from 6am.

In view of the aforementioned, the following routes have been dedicated for the Race to ensure the safety and security of all participants/runners.

The race will flag-off at the Onikan roundabout to Awolowo road climbing Five Cowrie bridge (Falomo Bridge) down to Akin Adesola Street inward Adeola Odeku Street before going through Ahmadu Bello Way.

From Bonny Camp Bridge to Independence Bridge and Island Club road (by Nigeria Police Zonal Headquarters, Zone 2) ending at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium), Finish point.

The adjoining streets along Awolowo Road will be temporarily closed and adjoining streets along Akin Adesola inwards Ahmadu Bello Way( Bar Beach) will be closed as well.

The other adjoining streets along Adeola Odeku road will also be temporarily closed.

Ahmadu Bello Way inwards Bonny Camp will be closed to traffic at Adeola Odeku intersection.

Motorists can seek the following alternative routes for their movements: From Onikan>>> Awolowo Rd, use Jk Randle Avenue (TBS rd)>>>Old Nitel Building>>>Outer Marina>>>Obalende Bridge>>>Dolphin/Osborne Rd>>>Alfred Rewane Road and continue their journey.

From Ikoyi- Onikan/ Lagos Island, use (a)Alfred Rewane Rd (Old Kingsway Rd)>>>Osborne rd>>>Simpson bridge>>>Obalende bridge>>> Flag House (Muson Centre)>>> Jk Randle and continue their journey OR (b)Simpson bridge>>>Simpson>>>Sandgrouse to connect desired destinations.

From Victoria Island>>>> Lagos Island, use Ozumba Mbadiwe road>>>> Five Cowrie Bridge (Falomo Bridge) >>>Alfred Rewane road>>> Osborne road and continue as in 2a and, or 2b.

NOTE:

All security and traffic management personnel shall be deployed to both the dedicated and alternative routes to ensure safety of lives and property and reduce any inconveniences that may be occasioned by this event.



