Transgender Influencer, Nikita Dragun Placed In Men’s Unit Of Jail After Arrest

Transgender influencer, Nikita Dragun was reportedly placed in men’s unit of a jail after being arrested in Miami, Florida on Monday, November 7.

Nikita’s Rep, Jack Ketsoyan who confirmed this, described it as “extremely disturbing and dangerous”.

Jack said in a statement;

“The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous.

“This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.”

The YouTuber whose real name is Nikita Nguyen, “has been released and is now safe,” her rep revealed, also adding, “Thank you for respecting her privacy during this time.”

The transgender influencer was arrested this week on a felony charge of battery on a police officer.

Dragun was taken into custody after she was caught walking around a luxury Miami hotel pool naked and throwing water at hotel staff and cops.

