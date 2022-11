Aviation workers have shut down the Murtala Muhammed Local Airport in Lagos State, leaving travellers stranded with flights suspended.

It was learnt that the aviation workers shut down the airport on Tuesday morning over the sack of some of their members by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL).

All flights into and from the airport have been suspended.



https://www.newtelegraphng.com/just-in-travellers-stranded-as-workers-shut-down-lagos-airport/

