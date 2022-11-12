Troops Kill 4 Gunmen In A Failed Attack On A Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos)

The Nigerian Army checkpoint at Afor-Uzo Junction, Isuofia, was reportedly attacked by a group of gunmen this morning, November 12.

Salemgists learned from sources that some of the group’s members met their deaths in the unsuccessful assault.

The courageous and vigilant security officers gave them a quick pursuit and immediately exchanged gunfire with the attackers, neutralizing four of the gang members.

It was gathered that the Toyota Venza with which they launched the deadly operation was recovered.

The development is confirmed by the Commissioner for Information in Anambra state, Paul Nwosu.

He said:

“The government of Anambra State wishes to reassure the people of their safety, especially during this yuletide season.”

