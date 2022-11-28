Troops Raid Bandit Camps, Rescue Nine Victims In Kaduna (Photos)

Troops raid bandit camps, rescue nine victims.

– Ninety cows, four motorcycles recovered.

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity rescued nine kidnapped persons during fighting patrols to suspected bandit hideouts in Kaso, Chikun LGA.

According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops engaged bandits on the Tantatu high ground, as the bandits abandoned their camp fled further into the forest.

The troops searched the camp and rescued nine kidnapped persons, identified as:

– Salama Oliver

– Husseini Odu

– Danjuma Jakanwa

– Ezekiel Garba

– Obadiah Moses

– Taiwo Isaac

– Buky Isaac

– Ado Adamu

– Maigari Shekarau

Initial debriefing of the rescued victims revealed that they had all been kidnapped around the Gurara Dam area.

The troops also recovered 90 cattle left behind by the fleeing bandits. The animals will be handed over to the Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Authority for proper identification.

Further clearance patrols to Bawa Rikasa hill led to the recovery of four motorcycles belonging to the bandits.

The nine rescued persons will undergo further debriefing and examination before being reunited with their families. Fighting patrols will continue in the general area.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.



https://www.facebook.com/100000270153679/posts/pfbid02iWV24cvkNzRezZQ6ttobxpQvkfyD2nX3DPHEXyQWorEHXasjdi3Ckiu6brDANtq2l/?app=fbl

