See previous thread: TVC Poll Tags Peter Obi As “Pastor”

TVC News @tvcnewsng

DISCLAIMER!!!

Our attention has been drawn to a publication by a hoax Twitter account “TVC_Hausa” purportedly announcing a presidential debate to be conducted by TVC News.

TVC News and TVC Communications management dissociate itself from this online channel.



https://twitter.com/tvcnewsng/status/1594803481709256717

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related