TVC Poll Tags Peter Obi As “Pastor” (Photos)

The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission is mute despite repeated calls tagging them on Twitter to sanction TVC about a religiously biased poll created by TVC news which tagged Presidential candidate Peter Obi as “Pastor Peter Obi”. What would they have done if Arise TV created a poll like this tagging something religious on Tinubu?

The divisiveness in this country is being sponsored using federal power and authority. We should be disgusted about the level of corruption in this country regardless of the candidate you support.

https://tvcnews.com.ng/presidential-poll/

https://twitter.com/DavidHundeyin/status/1594737498412175360?s=20&t=oWG9GXXWCAfbsybRPa7s5A

