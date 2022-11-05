Twitter Layoff: This Is Why You Need Some Side Hustles As A Developer

Many people keep on clamouring on get a job, get a job, not knowing that even the job is not guaranteed.

The CEO can wake up one day and fire your sorry áss as seen on the latest Twitter incident.

Moral Lesson:

1. Have other side hustles or investment stashed up somewhere for the rainy day.

2. If you get the opportunity to move up the ladder in a different organisation with better pay, do it.

3. Don’t get overly emotionally attached to your place of work. They can off you at any time.

4. Have it in mind that you are not indispensable, shít happens.

