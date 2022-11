Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended

Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning.

This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.

Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1589390597798125568?t=TLHmumSCpqGgkrV5xi-Syw&s=19

