U.S Community, Navajo Receives Electricity For The First Time, No Tap Water Yet

Thanks to President Biden’s infrastructure bill, remote locations on the Navajo Nation reservation are receiving electricity — for the first time, ever.

Crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power bringing electricity to Navajo country. The Navajo Nation, also known as Navajoland, is a Native American reservation in the United States. It occupies portions of northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico, and southeastern Utah. Its capital is at Window Rock, Arizona. The largest Navajo racial/ethnic groups are American Indian (95.4%) followed by Two or More (2.6%) and Hispanic (1.3%).

https://twitter.com/LakotaMan1/status/1591475455210979328?t=ChYjdA31lCIYugXl8AqzHQ&s=08

