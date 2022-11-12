Uche Ogah Dedicates Victory To All Abians (Video)

Former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah says he dedicated the court judgement affirming him as the authentic governorship candidate of APC in Abia to the entire people of the state who had waited patiently for the day to come.

The court by the judgement sacked the erstwhile governorship candidate of APC, High Chief Ikechi Emenike.

“I want to thank all Abia’s people who hoped for this day to be realised. I want to say thanks to all of them.

“To the party, I appreciate them, all the party members that have worked hard, our women that have been in prayers, our youths that have been in prayers, our men that have been in prayers, all of them, I say thank you,” he told ABN TV in Abuja on Friday.

He said God has made the 11/11 a great day for all Abians, even as he appreciates those who have called for the “landmark victory”.

According to the former minister, it was like it was not going to happen but God made it happen when He took control.

