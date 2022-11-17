Uchenna Kanu Provides An Assist As Tigres Wins The Mexican League

Super Falcons striker Uchenna Kanu provided an assist to help Tigres UANL Femenil to a 2-0 victory over Club America Femenil in the Liga MX Femenil Apertura championship. She pounced on a loose ball in the 49th minute and sent in a cross which was fired into the net by Cruz to give Tigres its second goal.

Kanu had to be taken off in the first leg of the final as part of a concussion protocol due to a clash of heads with an America player. However, she promised her fans (from her hospital bed) that she would be back in time for the second leg and she did just that and made an impact on the game.

She had moved to Mexico from Sweden in January this year and set a record as the first African to score a hat trick in the Mexican league.

Highlights (Kanu’s assist is in the 6:49th minute of the video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3-5Asvq04I

Kanu celebrating in the dressing room.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18Fx7ZRRZg4

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related