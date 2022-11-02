UCL: Chelsea Vs Dynamo Zagreb 2 – 1 – (Full Time)

A repeat of the fixture that ultimately proved to be the final nail in Thomas Tuchel’s coffin will take place in the English capital this week, as Dinamo Zagreb seek to somehow stop the Chelsea juggernaut from rolling on in Europe.

Graham Potter has taken to the Champions League like a duck takes to water, and Chelsea’s place in the knockout rounds was sealed with a 2-1 win over Red Bull Salzburg last week thanks to two stunners from Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz either side of the break.

Now three points clear of AC Milan at the top of the section, Chelsea are guaranteed to progress to the knockout stages as group winners given their superior head-to-head record over the Italian champions, and Potter will welcome the chance to prioritize next weekend’s Premier League showdown with Arsenal following his miserable return to the Amex Stadium.

The Englishman’s old employers taught their former boss a footballing lesson in a 4-1 humbling over the weekend, ending Potter’s nine-game run without defeat since taking the reins, but the Blues manager is still unbeaten in Europe and a good omen awaits him if he can extend that run to five matches.

No Chelsea manager since Roberto Di Matteo in 2011-12 has gone unbeaten in their first five Champions League matches in charge, and the West London club ended up being crowned continental champions that year, so there is more than one motivation for Potter to ensure that his side do not suffer their first home defeat of the season here.

