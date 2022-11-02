UCL: Liverpool Vs Napoli 2 – 0 – (Full Time)

Napoli and Liverpool are through to the Champions League Round of 16, but who takes top spot will be decided in their head-to-head at Anfield.

Both teams secured the victories they wanted this evening, as Napoli defeated rock bottom Glasgow Rangers 3-0 and Liverpool came away from Amsterdam with a 3-0 victory over Ajax.

The Partenopei have a 100 per cent record in the Champions League with five wins out of five, but are still not guaranteed first place in the group.

That is because Liverpool are right behind them on 12 points to Napoli’s 15 and the final match is a showdown at Anfield.

In theory, Liverpool could win that match and join Luciano Spalletti’s side on 15 points.

At that stage, it would be decided by their head-to-head record, which would be one point each.

Napoli beat Liverpool 4-1 at the Stadio Maradona back in September, so Jurgen Klopp’s men would have to win by four clear goals to take top spot.

