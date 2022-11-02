UCL: Manchester City Vs Sevilla 0 – 0 – (Live)

Manchester City and Sevilla will face each other will face each other for the Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) and DAZN in Canada and Germany.

It will be one of the most interesting duels of this Matchday 6 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, as both teams have something at stake. Manchester City, with the draw nothing ensures the first place in the group, although obviously they will try to take the victory so as not to have to depend on what happens with Borussia Dortmund.

Sevilla still have a small chance of progressing to the round of 16, although to do so they first need Copenhagen to beat Borussia Dortmund and they win by a good margin. It is little short of a miracle, but the possibilities exist. Although perhaps the best thing is to try to secure third place and play in the Europa League, for which a tie is enough for them.

