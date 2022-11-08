Udom Dismisses Rumours, Floods Campaign With Atiku Branded Buses (Pix, Video)

Deacon Udom Emmanuel the first class governor of Akwa Ibom state and Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council is a man whose actions speaks louder than words.

He does not invite a music band to commission gutters yet he built one of the most sophisticated flood protection system in Africa.

While prophets of doom were busy planting fake stories and jumping from pillar to post airing gutter language, Udom is busy delivering the dividends of democracy to his people and championing the Atiku Agenda on all fronts.

This morning at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Akwa Ibom, he boldly declared….

” I am here as Presidential Campaign council chairman”

Here is the Video of the Atiku / Eno branded campaign vehicles…..South South is Atiku 100%

As One We can get it done!!!!!

Dr. Oche Otorkpa (FRSPH-UK)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-TMkD2KvGmU

