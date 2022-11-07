UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 Round Of 16 Draw

When is the Champions League last 16 draw?

The draw takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday 7 November. The ceremony begins at 12:00 CET, which is 11am in the UK and Portugal.

Which teams are in the Champions League last 16 draw?

The draw features the 16 teams that advanced from the UEFA Champions League group stage; the group winners are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded.

Group winners (seeded)

Bayern (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Man City (ENG)

Napoli (ITA)

Porto (POR)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Tottenham (ENG)

Group runners-up (unseeded)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Dortmund (GER)

Frankfurt (GER)

Inter (ITA)

Leipzig (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Milan (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

PS: You can stream the draw LIVE on UEFA website here: https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/draws/2023/2001674/

