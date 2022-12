Sodiq Yusuff @Super_Sodiq

It was a pleasure to meet @PeterObi and I want to publicly show my support for Mr. Obi our future president and the change Nigeria needs! To my brothers and sisters back home, get out and vote! It is crucial for all of us



https://twitter.com/Super_Sodiq/status/1597637504458698752

