Ugandan Lawyer Stabs Her Husband To Death, Hands Herself Over To The Police (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0MOkba1Gfg

A lawyer and senior member in the Democratic Party (DP), is in police custody for alleged murder.

Francesca Amony, a former National Secretary for the DP Women’s League handed herself in, to the Police, after she reportedly stabbed her husband, Dr. Joseph Etuk, to death.

Amony, 34, who also served as the Councillor reportedly developed a domestic misunderstanding with her husband on Friday night which led to a fight. She reportedly picked a knife and stabbed him.

